21-day Meru Yatra concludes, Hanuman Jayanti celebrated

By Express News Service

People across Ganjam district participated in the 21-day Meru Yatra, popularly known as ‘Danda Nacha’ (the festival of penance), which concluded on Maha Bishuba Sankranti on Thursday. Braving the heat, over 100 Danda Nacha troupes congregated at Kali temples in their respective places as the district administration eased the Covid-19 restrictions.

Considered one of the most ancient forms of worship, participants of Danda Nacha or “Danduas” move from village to village to perform the dance dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali. They perform Dhuli Danda, Pani Danda and Agni Danda. During their 21-day ordeal, Danduas stay away from their home and wear sacred thread. On the closing day, known as ‘Meru Yatra’, Danduas participate in ‘Kamana Ghar’ where a yajna pit is set up with three poles.

The ‘Pata Dandua’ (head of the troupe), who remains inside the Kali temple for 21 days, is brought out after a bath of vermilion. He is made to walk on burning coal before being hung upside down on the horizontal pole till a few drops of blood ooze out from his nostrils and fall into yagna pit in the presence of thousands of devotees. After the ordeal is over, the troupes offer their gratitude to the Goddess and return to their villages.

Meanwhile, people and various social organisations observed Hanuman Jayanti, which also coincided with the Yatra. In Puri, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, also celebrated as birthday of Lord Hanuman, was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety. On the day, special rituals were observed while pana and chhatua were offered to Lord Hanuman in all Jagaghars (schools of martial art) and in Srimandir. Similar processions were held in Sambalpur and Kalahandi districts on the occasion. At least 25 committees organised processions this year in Sambalpur.