Create jobs, Dharmendra Pradhan tells KV students

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Though the new Education Policy is meant to provide education and jobs, students should not be limited to being job seekers. They must be job creators, exhorted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while interacting with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Angul on Thursday.

On the second-day tour of undivided Dhenkanal district, Pradhan went to the school and spoke to teachers and students. Earlier, he attended a workers conference at Danipata and later had lunch with the family of one Sarat Naik.

Addressing BJP workers at Parjang, he called upon them to serve people and win their confidence. Stressing on various welfare measures of the Centre, Pradhan said the emphasis of the Modi government has always been to uplift the poor and deprived, educate them and provide them with job opportunities.