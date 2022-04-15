Financial aid sought for labourers who allegedly suffered burn injuries at JSW BPSL plant

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: State BJP Secretary Tankadhar Tripathy has recently demanded Rs 10 lakh assistance and free medical treatment to four labourers who allegedly suffered burn injuries at JSW BPSL plant. Tripathy said that four labourers, Karan Oram, Nilamani Oram, Anjan Oram and Ashok Dhurua, all residents of Titeimal Village under Bhalaida panchayat of Jharsuguda district, had gone to work at the plant where they suffered burn injuries on March 11 night. He said that one of the labourers suffered 80 per cent burn injuries.

“Two labourers were admitted to Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela, while other two labourers were sent to VIMSAR, Burla. However, they returned home after exhausting all their money. The condition of these labourers is not good,” Tripathy said. He also sought police proceedings against the contractor responsible for the lapses.