Malkangiri airport to be ready by first quarter of 2024: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri Airport will be operational by first quarter of 2024, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in Malkangiri on Thursday. On a three-day visit to the district, Mahapatra said land acquisition, diversion of forest land and fencing of the total area have been completed and tender has been floated by the Works department on April 5 for the construction of the airport.

Once operational, the airport will facilitate intra-state flight operations. Visiting the airport site in the outskirts of the town on Malkangiri-Balimela road, Mahapatra took stock of the progress and said work for early construction of the facility is being reviewed regularly.

After a review meeting of developmental projects in presence of district-level officials, the Chief Secretary said deadlines have been fixed and steps are being taken to ensure completion of ongoing infrastructure works like roads, bridges, irrigation, livelihood, etc on time. All the ongoing works in Swabhiman Anchal and other parts of the district are being monitored regularly, he said.

Among other things, Mahapatra said plans have also been chalked out to supply pipe water supply across the district. Two mega pipe water projects are ongoing in Balimela and Malkangiri towns. Target for 100 per cent pipe water supply in Balimela has been achieved and Malkangiri town will soon follow. Tenders for four more pipe water supply projects will be floated, he added.