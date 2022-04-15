Odisha Man kills wife’s lover, arrested

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Talachua marine police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man of Ahirajpur village for allegedly murdering his wife’s paramour. He was identified as Laxman Bhuyan. The deceased is Srikrishna Pal (35), also from Ahirajpur. Pal had gone missing on Tuesday evening. Locals spotted his body in the mangrove forest near Sailendrasarei within Bhitarkanika National Park on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Police reached the spot and started investigation with the help of a sniffer dog. The trained canine was brought to the crime scene and after sniffing the victim’s shoe, it led police straight to the house of Bhuyan in Ahirajpur.

Police said Pal used to visit the accused’s house regularly and had developed a relationship with his wife. “Extra-marital affair was the reason behind the murder. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have killed Pal on Tuesday night after he found him in a compromising position with his wife,” said Talachua Marine IIC Srikant Kumar Barik.

In a fit of rage, the accused attacked the victim with a wooden plank. Pal sustained serious head injuries and died instantly. The accused then dumped his body in the nearby forest, the IIC added. Bhuyan was booked under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.