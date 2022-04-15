STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speech impaired girl gang-raped for 8 days in Odisha

Locals found the girl walking on a deserted road and rescued her. Since the girl was speech impaired, she could not express her condition to her rescuers.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:04 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Public outrage is mounting against Jashipur police in Mayurbhanj district for its inaction after a missing disabled minor girl was found gang-raped for eight days by two miscreants in an abandoned house.

Though parents of the victim had lodged a complaint after she went missing, police allegedly sat on the report and did nothing to trace the girl. Sources said the girl, a Class X student, was on way to school on March 30 when she was abducted by a motorcycle-borne miscreant. The accused first took her to Ghodaghagari near Similipal forest and called his accomplice over mobile phone to the location. The duo then took the girl to an abandoned house and tied her limbs. For eight days, they raped her taking turns.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents lodged a missing report with Jashipur police on April 3 after all their attempts to trace her went in vain. Police registered a case but reportedly didn’t take the matter seriously. On April 6, the miscreants thrashed the victim badly before releasing her from their captivity.

Locals found the girl walking on a deserted road and rescued her. Since the girl was speech impaired, she could not express her condition to her rescuers. On reaching home, she narrated her ordeal to her parents in sign language. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Karanjia Sudarshan Gangi said on Wednesday, the victim’s statements were recorded. However, little information could be gathered as she was speech impaired. 

The girl was then produced in Jashipur JMFC Court where she expressed the details of the crime before a special instructor. The SDPO further said police showed photographs of some local youths to the victim following which she identified the two accused. Medical examination of the victim was conducted and a case registered under section 6 of the POCSO Act. Two police teams are carrying out raids at different places and the accused will be nabbed soon, he added.
 

