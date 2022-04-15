Woman in Odisha murders 3-yr-old son, human sacrifice suspected

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A three-year-old child was allegedly murdered by his mother at Lukumari village under Podagarh panchayat of Koraput Sadar police station on Thursday. Sources said, the incident occurred when villagers were busy in Chaitra festival celebration late on Wednesday night.

Police suspect the angle of human sacrifice and are investigating into it. The woman, Phulmati allegedly slit the neck of her son while he was asleep with his sister. Her husband Ganga Muduli was away roaming the village reportedly in a drunken state when the incident occurred.

He returned home to find the child in a pool of blood but did not report. In the morning, villagers reported the incident to police. Sources said, Phulmati had promised a goat sacrifice to the village deity. During Chaitra festival, she failed to arrange a goat for the purpose. A scientific team was rushed to the spot and collected samples for investigation. The body was sent for postmortem to Koraput medical college. An unnatural death case was registered, SDPO Monoj Pujari said.