12-yr-old boy killed by friends over playing mobile game

KORAPUT: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his friends over playing games on cellphone in Mashiput village within Koraput Town police limits here on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Lulu Bhoi, a student of Class VII.

Sources said Lulu along with his friend and another 18-year-old boy had gone to a secluded place in the village. Lulu reportedly borrowed his friend’s cellphone to play a game. After some time, his friend asked him to return the cellphone but Lulu did not pay any heed. Sensing his reluctance, the two others tried to snatch the phone from him.

When Lulu resisted, a scuffle broke out between them. Soon, the fight turned ugly as the duo reportedly picked up a stone and smashed it on his head. The boy died instantly. Finding Lulu dead, his friends got frightened and decided to dispose of the body to cover up their crime.

Taking advantage of the darkness, they dragged his body to the bank of Kolab reservoir, situated around 50 metre away from Mashiput village. The duo then threw it in the water before returning home. When Lulu did not return home in the night, his family members launched frantic search but could not trace him.

On Friday morning, villagers spotted his body floating in the reservoir and retrieved it. On finding a deep injury on his son’s head, father Pitabas Bhoi lodged a complaint with Koraput Town police alleging that Lulu was murdered. Additional SP of Koraput Utkal Keshari Das said prima facie it appears, the boy died due to head injury. His friends have been detained and are being questioned by police. Further investigation is underway.