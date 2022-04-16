STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

12-yr-old boy killed by friends over playing mobile game

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his friends over playing games on cellphone in Mashiput village within Koraput Town police limits here on Thursday evening.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  A 12-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his friends over playing games on cellphone in Mashiput village within Koraput Town police limits here on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Lulu Bhoi, a student of Class VII. 

Sources said Lulu along with his friend and another 18-year-old boy had gone to a secluded place in the village. Lulu reportedly borrowed his friend’s cellphone to play a game. After some time, his friend asked him to return the cellphone but Lulu did not pay any heed. Sensing his reluctance, the two others tried to snatch the phone from him. 

When Lulu resisted, a scuffle broke out between them. Soon, the fight turned ugly as the duo reportedly picked up a stone and smashed it on his head. The boy died instantly. Finding Lulu dead, his friends got frightened and decided to dispose of the body to cover up their crime. 

12-yr-old boy killed by friends over playing mobile game

Taking advantage of the darkness, they dragged his body to the bank of Kolab reservoir, situated around 50 metre away from Mashiput village. The duo then threw it in the water before returning home. When Lulu did not return home in the night, his family members launched frantic search but could not trace him.

On Friday morning, villagers spotted his body floating in the reservoir and retrieved it. On finding a deep injury on his son’s head, father Pitabas Bhoi lodged a complaint with Koraput Town police alleging that Lulu was murdered. Additional SP of Koraput Utkal Keshari Das said prima facie it appears, the boy died due to head injury. His friends have been detained and are being questioned by police. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp