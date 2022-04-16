STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cocaine peddler eyed foreign business during hockey World Cup: STF

Ravi had come in contact with foreigners during Commonwealth Games, supplied them cocaine

Published: 16th April 2022 06:00 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The two cocaine peddlers of Rajasthan who were nabbed by Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Tuesday, were eyeing a high profile and high-spending customer base in the State Capital ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023. They primarily wanted to target foreign nationals who travel to watch the matches and were carrying out a recce.

The STF had nabbed Ravi Singh of Churu district and Sunny Kumar of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan from Xavier Square here on Tuesday evening. Prime accused Ravi owns a hotel at his native place in Rajasthan and had started a travel business in New Delhi during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Investigation pointed out that Ravi had come in contact with some foreigners during Commonwealth Games and supplied them cocaine. Realising it as a lucrative business, he wanted to spread his network to other parts of the country.

STF officers said, Ravi is aware that many foreign tourists are expected to visit Odisha next year during the hockey world cup. He has contacts with foreigners. Two 20 Rand notes (South African currency) were seized from his possession.The drug trader who supplied cocaine to Ravi operates out of New Delhi, investigation has revealed. The agency has requested a court here to allow them to take Ravi and Sunny on police remand to elicit more information from them in connection with the case.

“Ravi could have afforded to board a flight or Rajdhani Express to travel from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar. However, he chose to travel in a normal express train as there is a risk of getting caught with the contraband in the airports,” said a senior officer of STF.He landed in the Capital recently and along with his associate Sunny, the duo was attempting to make some contacts near luxury hotels and among the students here. Sunny came to the city in several months back and was staying in Salia Sahi and running a bangles shop in the city. He is under investigation for brown sugar business using the bangle business as a front.

