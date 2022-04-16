STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Lift MLA quota from OAV seats’: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh

The Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt claimed that admission to 10 seats have been reserved under MLA quota, while there is also provision for admission to seats under officers quota.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

OAV students stand beside the newly-provisioned school bus in Sundargarh.

OAV students.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas under special provisions including MP quota was put on hold by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh on Friday demanded similar measures for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) where admission to certain number of seats has been allowed by the State Government under MLA quota.

The Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt claimed that admission to 10 seats have been reserved under MLA quota, while there is also provision for admission to seats under officers quota. “The seats are sometimes being sold and the reservation is misused depriving the needy students from lower income groups who genuinely deserve the admission,” Bhatt alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp