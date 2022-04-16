‘Lift MLA quota from OAV seats’: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas under special provisions including MP quota was put on hold by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh on Friday demanded similar measures for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) where admission to certain number of seats has been allowed by the State Government under MLA quota.

The Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt claimed that admission to 10 seats have been reserved under MLA quota, while there is also provision for admission to seats under officers quota. “The seats are sometimes being sold and the reservation is misused depriving the needy students from lower income groups who genuinely deserve the admission,” Bhatt alleged.