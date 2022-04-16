Sambalpur varsity to boost presence on social media 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University is all set to boost its presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram to connect with students and alumni besides attracting potential students.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sanjiv Mittal said a strong social media presence will help widen the reach of the university across a diverse group of people, besides potential learners and alumni. At least four students of Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) have already been engaged to manage the social media handles of the institution on different micro-blogging platforms.

The students have been tasked with generating engaging content and posting it regularly on the platforms. They will be given a remuneration of `5,000 each per month for the task. “All activities undertaken by the university will be shared on Facebook and Twitter for the public. We will also connect with the alumni and make them a part of the university’s development plans. An increased presence on social media will help us publicise different courses, achievements of the university, research works and pacts signed with other educational institutions to attract students from across the country,” said Mittal.

The VC further said LinkedIn will be used for industrial interaction. It will help in placement of students in different industries. Besides, details of research papers published by students will be posted on LinkedIn. Visual content and pictures of different events of the university, both outside and on campus, will be shared on Instagram.

“Earlier, we were depending on conventional mediums to reach out to people. Through it, we could only reach out to a specific group. But by using social media, the university will be able to share its campus life and academic achievements with the general public,” the VC added.