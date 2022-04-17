STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 more minor raped, 5 detained

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Five youths including three juveniles were detained by Lahunipada police in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh for allegedly raping a minor girl. The five had reportedly taken the 16-year-old girl to a secluded place forcefully on Friday evening while she was returning to her village near Darjing and allegedly committed the crime, informed Lahunipada police IIC BK Bihari, adding they took advantage of the darkness and waylaid the girl.

Bihari also stated that a villager somehow got an inkling about the girl in trouble and rescued her.  While two accused are 18-19  years old, the juvenile offenders seem to be 16-17 years of age. Medical examination of the survivor and the culprits was conducted on Saturday. Investigation is on. The adult accused would be produced before the POCSO court and the other two at the Juvenile Justice Board on Sunday, the IIC further informed.

