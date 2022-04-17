Air, dust pollution woes grip Steel City and vicinity

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela city and its vicinity struggle with air and dust pollution, with industrial and construction activities posing myriad problems for residents. For past many years, Rourkela has been bearing the brunt of dust pollution with construction activities dragging beyond completion schedules. As of now, the stretch from Vedvyas to Balughat is the worst affected due to ongoing construction of the NH 143 with passing vehicles incessantly kicking up clouds of dust. Beyond Rourkela, the NH work continues to make life miserable for villagers towards Lathikata and Kuanrmunda block.

Rourkela main road, the posh Civil Township, Basanti Colony, Chhend Colony and other parts of the city also face dust pollution due to construction projects including road works. Bhaskar Patra, a resident of Chhend Colony, said black dust appearing to be burnt fine coal particles deposits on rooftop and even enters homes. As if dust pollution is not enough, the city is facing air pollution from the Kuanrmunda industrial cluster with an aerial distance of about five km.

“From rising pollution levels in Kuanrmunda, it is obvious that private industries here are flouting norms,” alleged another local Rajesh Kerketta. Layers of black dust leave water bodies and rural houses blackened. A memorandum would be given to Birmitrapur tehsidar on Monday for corrective action, Kerketta said.

Similarly, industrial pollution from Kalunga cluster also adversely impacting Kalunga, Jiabahal, Maringpidi, Goibhanga, Jhartarang, Kalokudar and other rural places besides the Rourkela city. Kalunga villagers alleged the industries are both releasing black and orange smoke and nobody in the administration pays heed to their suffering.

Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) member Aseem Amitabh Das, during a recent visit to Rourkela, had raised concern over air pollution in and around the city and drawn attention of the local administration and OSPCB authorities. But, things have not yet improved.

Ironically, the Regional Office (RO) of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) seems oblivious to the suffering of the people as no response has come from the body. OSPCB Regional Officer Binod Bihari Dash did not respond to calls despite multiple attempts.