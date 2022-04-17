Boat operators come face to face in Chilika, 400 passengers stranded 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Over 400 passengers onboard over 20 boats were stranded in Chilika Lake for over 45 minutes following a dispute between boat operators of Satapada and Janhikuda on Saturday. They reached the shore only after intervention of the local administration.

Sources said, boat operators of Satapada and Janhikuda have been sparring over carrying return passengers. The issue erupted again on Saturday after some boats from Janhikuda ferried passengers to Satapada and then tried to carry the return passengers which was opposed by Satapada boat operators.

Though the Janhikuda boats returned without passengers, the operators apparently waited to settle scores with their opponents. At around 5 pm in the evening, when over 20 boats from Satapada sailed with passengers for Janhikuda, the boat operators there did not allow the vessels to reach the jetty.

As the information about stranded passengers spread, Krushnaprasad administration and police reached the jetty and resolved the issue amicably. Both the groups agreed only to drop passengers and return without them to respective starting points.

As Janhikuda-Satapada waterway passing through Chilika is the only time-saving and easily available route from south Odisha and Krushnaprasad block to Puri, hundreds of travelling to the pilgrim town prefer this route to avoid a 200 km-long road journey.

Ironically, despite frequent stuck-ups including mishap in Chilika, overcrowding of boats in violation of safety norms are a common sight in the lake. One of the stranded passengers Jyoti Prasad Chhotray, a senior advocate, said,”Hazardous boat rides often put peoples’ lives in danger. This holds specially true for boat services from Chilika to Puri where vessels operate beyond their permitted capacity putting passengers’ lives at risk.”

Krushnaprasad IIC Dillip Kumar Swain said the boats reached the shore and passengers alighted after the dispute was settled. To participate in the ongoing yatra at Krushnaprasad, locals in nearby areas prefer boats which are operating for over 12 hours everyday since last couple of days, he said. Last month, two vessels got stranded in Chilika lake twice due to snags and over 60 passengers had a harrowing experience.