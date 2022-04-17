STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George Tirkey quits Congress

Confirming the resignation, George said he has sent the letter to the OPCC chief.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader George Tirkey

Former Congress leader George Tirkey (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After quitting as the president of the Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) on March 29, tribal leader and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey on Friday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress. Confirming the resignation, George said he has sent the letter to the OPCC chief. He said his fight for the people of Sundargarh district will, however, continue.He also took away his personal assets including air-conditioners, fridge and chairs from the Congress Bhawan at Rourkela. 

