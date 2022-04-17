STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Chhatra Congress activists demand ouster of Higher Education Minister

Stating that private colleges will benefit from the government’s decision, they said the Minister was hands in glove with those colleges.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

 Odisha Chhatra Congress activists on Saturday gheraoed the residence of Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chhatra Congress activists on Saturday gheraoed the residence of Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo here in protest against the State government’s decision to impose restrictions on self-financing courses in government universities. They demanded immediate resignation of the Minister.

Hundreds of Chhatra Congress activists staged a dharna in front of the residence of the Minister and raised slogans against him. They also allegedly hurled tomatoes at his residence. President of the State unit Chhatra Congress Yasir Nawaz said that the government policy will deprive financially weak and meritorious students from taking up self-financing courses. Stating that private colleges will benefit from the government’s decision, they said the Minister was hands in glove with those colleges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Chhatra Congress Arun Sahoo
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp