Odisha Chhatra Congress activists demand ouster of Higher Education Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chhatra Congress activists on Saturday gheraoed the residence of Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo here in protest against the State government’s decision to impose restrictions on self-financing courses in government universities. They demanded immediate resignation of the Minister.

Hundreds of Chhatra Congress activists staged a dharna in front of the residence of the Minister and raised slogans against him. They also allegedly hurled tomatoes at his residence. President of the State unit Chhatra Congress Yasir Nawaz said that the government policy will deprive financially weak and meritorious students from taking up self-financing courses. Stating that private colleges will benefit from the government’s decision, they said the Minister was hands in glove with those colleges.