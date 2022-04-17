STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Chief Secretary assures Adarsh school session from Apr 20 at Kotia

. About 80 local students will be studying in the school set up with support of the State government.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra with district officials in Kotia | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: All work pertaining to setting up of an Adarsh school in Kotia has been completed and the academic session will start from April 20. About 80 local students will be studying in the school set up with support of the State government, said Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra during his two-day visit to Koraput district. 

Mahapatra along with government officials visited Kotia villages in Pottangi block on Saturday to review the ongoing development works taken up by the administration and asked to expedite those.  Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been claiming their rights over Kotia panchayat comprising 28 villages. 

The CS also stressed on improving livelihood of local tribals in Kotia panchayat and directed officials to explore possibilities of increasing production of minor forest produce in the hilly areas. He said such efforts can bring about a sea change in the lives of the residents under Kotia panchayat.

The projects in the pipeline are a police station, hospital, cluster houses, roads and panchayat offices in Kotia. Mahapatra interacted with villagers, SHG members and discussed with them about their concerns on livelihood activities. Earlier Mahapatra visited Deomali, the highest mountain peak of Koraput and directed the DFO to develop eco-friendly cottages there to  attract tourists. 

“I have asked the DFO to develop the tourist destination that can help generate more employment opportunities in peripheral areas of Kotia,” Mahapatra stated. The CS also reviewed the ongoing economic corridor of NHAI from Raipur to Viskahapatanam in Semiliguda and instructed to complete the first phase work before the monsoon. 

