Odisha Lawmakers stress on stricter tobacco control policies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parliamentarians urged both the Centre and the State government to take collective action on controlling tobacco consumption. Speaking at a State-level consultation on ‘Improving public health by strengthening tobacco laws and control policies’ here on Saturday, the Parliamentarians said films greatly influence the behaviour of children and youths by providing an opportunity to convert a deadly product into a status symbol or token of independence.

Rajya Sabha member Prasant Kumar Nanda said with the introduction of digital platforms, the exposure to tobacco has increased. There is no limit on the display of such harmful products, be it cigarette, tobacco or alcohol. Another member from the Upper House Sujeet Kumar said the law enforcing agencies need to be sensitised so as to enforce the laws effectively.