Odisha to expand rural works wing to speed up projects

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government is all set to expand its Rural Works Organisation (RWO) with more posts and divisions to give a boost to rural infrastructure projects and ensure proper monitoring of developmental works.

Apart from the flagship programmes of the Centre like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the State government is also implementing Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) and Biju Setu Yojana (BSY) for providing all-weather connectivity in rural areas.

Considering the enormity of works, the government has decided to create three new rural works divisions (RWDs), eight quality control divisions (QCDs), one circle, 134 sub-divisions and 10 project sub-divisions. The new divisions will be based at Banspal, Udala and Bonai by bifurcating Keonjhar-II, Baripada and Sundargarh-II respectively, taking the total number of divisions to 63.

A new rural works circle will be opened at Rayagada comprising Rayagada, Gunupur, Gajapati and Mohana divisions. Odisha now has 13 circles. The State will also have sub-divisions in each of the 314 blocks against the existing 180. The project sub-divisions will be in district mineral foundation (DMF)/Odisha mineral bearing areas development corporation (OMBADC) blocks.

A new post of Engineer-in-Chief will be created in addition to the existing one. This apart, two new posts of Chief Engineer will also be added to the present three. One will look after design and quality control and the other will be tasked with monitoring and internal vigilance. Similarly, 236 more posts of assistant executive engineers will be created.

“It has also been decided to create posts of executive architect and assistant executive architect to look after the architectural aspects of building works and add more engineering posts in civil, electrical and mechanical sections. The staff strength will go up from 1,596 to 1,738,” said an official. Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner PK Jena did not respond to the calls and messages for confirmation of the plans.