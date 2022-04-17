School summer vacation reduced to 10 days this year in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday curtailed summer vacation by a month in a bid to bridge the learning loss suffered by students in the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.In a notification, the School and Mass Education department said the new academic session will begin from May 1 and the summer vacation that usually continues from the first week of May to the third week of June, will only be for 10 days from June 6 to 16.

An official of the department said the poor marks obtained by the students in the baseline survey carried out for Class I to VIII students in three phases between October 25, 2021 and March 11, 2022 was one of key reasons behind extended school days. The additional one month will be used to cover important chapters from the previous academic years as per the learning recovery plan formulated by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA).Besides, with day temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius in the State, the department has announced to limit the class hours to three hours from 6 am to 9 am till June 5.

The department has further decided that all students from Class I to VIII will be promoted to the next class without examination and the new admissions and re-admissions completed by April 30.The notification stated that as per the new assessment policy introduced by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, Class IX students will be required to appear for the summative assessment-II examination.The assessment, declaration of results and promotion of the students to Class X will be completed by May 10.Cooked food under MDM will be served to the eligible students during the morning classes.

