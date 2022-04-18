Loka Seva Bhawan, Odisha Secretariat reopens for public today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doors of Loka Seva Bhawan, state secretariat, will be reopened for general public and accredited journalists from Monday after a gap of over two-years. The State government has decided to allow entry of public and accredited journalists to the secretariat premises after Covid-19 situation improved significantly in the recent months.

Apart from Loka Seva Bhawan, visitors entry will also be allowed in Kharavela Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan for official work. The general public and others can apply for passes online via the link http://epravesh.odisha.gov.in/ or through the mobile app (ePravesh).Public and journalist entry to the three offices had been restricted since March 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic.