STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Loka Seva Bhawan, Odisha Secretariat reopens for public today

Doors of Loka Seva Bhawan, state secretariat, will be reopened for general public and accredited journalists from Monday after a gap of over two-years. 

Published: 18th April 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha secretariat

Odisha secretariat (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doors of Loka Seva Bhawan, state secretariat, will be reopened for general public and accredited journalists from Monday after a gap of over two-years. The State government has decided to allow entry of public and accredited journalists to the secretariat premises after Covid-19 situation improved significantly in the recent months.

Apart from Loka Seva Bhawan, visitors entry will also be allowed in Kharavela Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan for official work. The general public and others can apply for passes online via the link http://epravesh.odisha.gov.in/ or through the mobile app (ePravesh).Public and journalist entry to the three offices had been restricted since March 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loka Seva Bhavan Covid Pandemic ePravesh
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp