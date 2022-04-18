STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malkangiri district in Odisha reels under water scarcity as summer hits

water scarcity Odisha women Odisha villagers

Women and kids carrying water in a Nabarangpur village. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  With onset of summer, water crisis has become a grim reality in various parts of Malkangiri district. Women walking miles with pitchers on their heads to collect water have become a common sight. 

For instance, Chidipalli village under Malkangiri block, has 111 households. Of the six tube wells, two have become defunct and the rest release muddy water. This has forced residents of the village to depend on unhygienic water by digging up pits which often poses health risks. 

Sources said attempts were made to dig up 25 tube-wells in the village since last year but were unsuccessful. Besides the lone solar based pipe supply in the village is located at a distance and reportedly doesn’t cater the needs of all households. Contacted, Tandiki panchayat extension officer Dayanidhi Nimal said he drew the attention of the district administration many times but none paid heed. 

UTP escapes from sub-jail
Jagatsinghpur: An undertrial prisoner accused of rape escaped from Allipingal sub-jail in Jagatsinghpur on Sunday. He was identified as Jibanjyoti Sahoo from Gadeigiri under Balikuda police limits. Sahoo was arrested by Balikuda police in 2020. Jail Superintendent Ratikant Sukla informed that he escaped by jumping over the boundary wall at around noon. Search operation is on. 

Malkangiri Water collection Solar based pipe Water crisis Health risks
