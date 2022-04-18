STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man shot dead in Odisha, accused on the run

A man was shot dead when he opposed plying of heavy vehicles on narrow village lanes of Kandhapala under sadar police station limits on Sunday.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  A man was shot dead when he opposed plying of heavy vehicles on narrow village lanes of Kandhapala under sadar police station limits on Sunday. Sixty-year-old Dalei Naik was shot at by Nrupati Naik (40)  who had taken the contract of renovating the village tank and been plying heavy vehicles including JCB on the village roads.

When opposed by Dalei, he fired seven rounds from his country-made pistol. Dalei, who took few rounds on his chest was rushed to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital where he died. Nrupati has been absconding since then and the hunt by the police to nab him is on.

SDPO Bikash Beura said, in a fit of retribution, Dalei’s son and his relatives attacked Nrupati’s wife and his three-year-old son with sharp weapons and injured them grievously. Both are now admitted in Dhenkanal hospital. Beura added it didn’t end there as the relatives of Dalei also burnt down the house of Nrupati’s brother.   

As tension prevails there is huge deployment of police force in the village as efforts are on to nab Nrupati.
“We are conducting raids and have launched manhunt to nab Nrupati. Meanwhile, we have arrested one co-accused Benudhar Naik in this connection. The situation is under control,” SDPO Beura said. Meanwhile, both Dalei and Nrupati were former ward members of the village. Presently, the daughter of the slain Dalei is a standing ward member.

