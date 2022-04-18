STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Bar body wants Talcher MCH to be functional

Published: 18th April 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Talcher Bar Association president Santosh Kumar Sahoo has urged Union Education Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan to make Talcher Medical College functional this year. Sahoo submitted a memorandum to Pradhan enlisting various demands which addressed the developmental needs of Talcher people. He also demanded the centre to set up a central university at Talcher for better educational facilities in the region.

In his memorandum, he urged the minister to set up one botanical garden and zoo at Talcher, which is a long-standing demand of the people. The bar association president pointed out the need for halts of long distance trains at Talcher station, besides a four-lane road from Talcher bus stand to Maa Hingula Peetha.
He too urged the minister that CSR money of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited should be better utilised for the benefit of people in Talcher.

