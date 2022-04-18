Reservoir water level low in Odisha, power supply intact 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Scorching summer and low water level in major reservoirs notwithstanding, the State government has been able to meet the peak power demand of around 4,700 MW from different sources. With restriction from the Water Resources department on release of water from reservoirs for power generation, the State-run Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has been contributing 550 MW of power on an average from its seven hydropower stations including Machkund.

The State is fully utilising its Central share of about 2,000 MW and the balance requirement is met from its own thermal power stations, independent power projects and hydro stations.The peak demand of power has crossed 5,000 MW mark on April 16 as Vedanta Limited purchased power from Gridco to make up its shortfall due to technical snag in one of the four units of 600 MW capacity each.

Vedanta which had stopped power supply to the State after conversion of the second IPP unit to captive generating unit in October last year has been supplying 250 MW on an average daily.This is the second consecutive year the State is witnessing a hydro failure and water-level in major reservoirs is far below the full reservoir level.

With an installed capacity of 510 MW, the water level in Balimela reservoir is at 1,465.2 ft as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,516 ft. The current water level in Indravati reservoir is 12 mtr down the FRL of 642 mtr. This hydro electricity project has the capacity to generate 600 MW.

Similarly, the water level in Upper Kolab reservoir is 11 mtr below the FRL of 858 mtr. The installed capacity of the power house is 320 MW. The water level in Rengali hydro power station with 250 MW capacity is 6 mtr above the minimum drawable level of 109.72 mtr.

As the state largely depends on the hydro power stations to meet its peak demand in morning and evening, the State has to use water in a prudent manner till the arrival of monsoon.Apart from NTPC’s Kaniha plant, the State is getting its full quota of 750 MW from the newly developed Super Thermal Power Plant at Darlipalli in Sundargarh district.

With the current water level in the reservoirs, the State can manage its power requirement. However, it will be difficult to manage in case of exigencies like failure of thermal units, sources in Gridco said.