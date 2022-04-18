Sreyas should be life path, says Goan writer Mauzo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: People should choose Sreyas (spiritual path) instead of Preyas (worldly path) in order to fulfill the ultimate goal of human life, said renowned Goan writer and Jnanpith and Sahitya Academy awardee Damodar Mauzo here on Sunday. Mauzo was delivering an oration on ‘Sreyas or Preyas- the Choice is yours’ organised by Utkal Sahitya Samaj in commemoration of the birth centenary anniversary of Prof. Dr. Bikram Das here at Sriram Chandra Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Terming him as a noted physician, academic, biographer, litterateur and a social reformer, Mauzo told that despite having qualified from USA, Prof. Das chose Sreyas and preferred to serve the people of the State as well as the nation. “I can see how Prof. Das is present in the mind of the people. Had he chosen for Preyas, then he would not have been commemorated till now. The life and works of Prof. Das is really commendable,” said Mauzo.

Like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Gopabandhu Das, Prof Das, who was the son of Pandit Nilakantha Das, too had plunged into freedom movement and had undergone imprisonment for 11 days, he said. Addressing the meeting inaugurated by national vice-president Lok Sevak Mandal Nirajan Rath, eminent litterateur Prof. Baishnab Samal also said that Prof Das would be remembered for ever as he had chosen Sreyas. Prof Dr. Sidharth Das, son of late Prof. Dr. Bikram Das, felicitated Mauzo with a memento in the meeting presided by Utkal Sahitya Samaj president Tarun Kumar Sahu.