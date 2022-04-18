To thwart BJP campaign for 2024 elections, BJD in Odisha to present report card on poll promises

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP targeting the BJD government over “non-implementation of its 2019 poll promises” and set to make it a major campaign issue for the 2024 general elections, the ruling party will soon start an exercise to take stock of the welfare schemes launched by it in tune with the announcements.

As ensuring shelter security was one of the major announcements made by the BJD in the manifesto, the party has decided to highlight conversion of kutcha houses to pucca houses and handing over land and property rights to slum dwellers residing in all municipal corporations under the JAGA Mission.

BJD State vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said that the government has fulfilled almost all the promises made in the 2019 election manifesto and the people, who have benefited from the schemes, will themselves rebuff the misinformation campaign by Opposition.

Besides ensuring food security for all by continuing with the `1 per kg rice scheme and opening more Aahar centres at more locations, the party also fulfilled the promise to issue smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to all eligible beneficiaries in the State, he said.

Stating that Odisha government is most farmer-friendly, Mishra said that a large number of small and marginal farmers have been brought under the government procurement fold and given the benefit of the minimum support price (MSP). Mishra alleged that on the other hand it is the BJP which has not fulfilled promises made to the people of the State. Alleging that the party had promised special category state for Odisha in the 2014 manifesto, Mishra said that in the 2019 manifesto there was no mention of it.

However, the BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra dismissed claims of the BJD that almost all the promises made in the 2019 elections by the BJD have been fulfilled. BJD had promised to take health services to all panchayats, but forgotten about it after coming to power.

Describing the BJD government as one of the most anti-farmer in the country, Mohapatra said that the party forgot about the promise to provide loans at zero per cent interest to farmers. Besides, the announcement to increase land under irrigation to 35 per cent of the cultivable land, appointment of doctors in all hospitals and teachers in all schools were never kept by the BJD, he added.