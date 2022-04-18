STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine returnee students meet Union Education Minister Pradhan, seek help for admission

Published: 18th April 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Uncertain about their future, Odisha medical students who returned from war-torn Ukraine last month, have urged the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to accommodate them in Indian medical colleges on humanitarian grounds.

Around 100 of the students met the Union Minister during his visit to the Capital City on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking admission to medical colleges in India. Stating that their studies have been affected due to the ongoing war, the students said uncertainty looms over completion of their degrees. After their return to India, the Poland and Hungary governments had allowed the students to continue their medical education in their countries till things normalise in Ukraine.

In the memorandum, the students said that medical fees and cost of living in Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Czech Republic are more than double of that in Ukraine.  “The quality of medical education in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan is not good. In the European countries, we will again have to learn the local language and affording the medical fees is next to impossible now having already spent a lot of money in Ukraine,” they said in the memorandum. 

Of the 22,000 medical students that India brought back from Ukraine after the Russian invasion since February 24, around 500 are from Odisha studying in various medical colleges including those in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Sumy. 

Earlier, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta had urged the Centre to formulate a special strategy for the Ukraine returnee students. There are 605 medical colleges in India, of which 325 are in the private sector. He urged the Prime Minister besides the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to come up with a concrete policy for distributing the students to different medical colleges in India.

So far, the students who have graduated from medical colleges in Ukraine are allowed by the National Medical Commission to complete their internship in India provided they clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination.

