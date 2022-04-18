STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women empowerment was close to Biju Babu’s heart: CM Naveen Patnaik 

Stating that Biju Babu was a unique personality and the style of his work was very different from others, the Chief Minister said his only aim was the all-round development of Odia people.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the success of women in the recent panchayat and urban polls was a realisation of the dream of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, for whom women’s empowerment was  the life’s goal.Biju Babu  created many milestones in the field of women empowerment, which was very close to his heart, Naveen said while paying tributes to his father on his death anniversary.

Addressing a State-level function virtually, the Chief Minister said he is happy over the fact that women enthusiastically took part in the recently concluded panchayat and urban local body elections and were successful. Women are the driving force of new Odisha, he said and added that their efficiency and success are real tributes for the great Biju Patnaik.

Stating that Biju Babu was a unique personality and the style of his work was very different from others, the Chief Minister said his only aim was the all-round development of Odia people. His aim was always development, empowerment and self-respect of Odia people, Naveen said. Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Raghunandan Das, Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das, BJD MLAs from Bhubaneswar also paid rich tributes to Biju Patnaik at the function.

A function was also organised at the BJD headquarters here to mark the occasion. Party general secretary organisation Pranab Prakash Das and general secretary-in-charge of establishment Sanjay Dasburma called upon the party workers to work according to the Biju Patnaik’s ideology.

