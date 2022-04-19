CMC grievance cell opens for public after two years

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After remaining closed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the grievance cell of Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) opened for the public on Monday. The civic body had held its last public grievance cell on March 20, 2020 after which it had to shut down allowing people to put forward their grievance online, or through Twitter and on control room phone number.

But, the general public faced difficulties in getting the problems addressed due to lack of online/Twitter access and the control room phone number remained busy most of the time. Before Covid-19 pandemic, the cell remained open every Monday from 11 am to 2 pm and received more than 40 grievances were received per week.

After its closure, the civic body hardly received two to three complaints through control room telephone per day and eight to 10 grievances through online platform per month resulting in unresolved problems in most of the cases.

“I had raised a complaint before CMC through Twitter on sewage problem, but it yielded no result,” said a city resident who had come to CMC grievance cell to lodge the same complaint on Monday. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said that going by the instructions of the government, the civic body’s grievance cell has been opened for public today. “it will function each Monday from 11 am to 1.30 pm at the mini-conference hall on the first floor of CMC office,” said Das.

As many as 10 grievances were received on the opening day. The complaints included sewage issues, construction of drain slabs, defunct street lights and drain desilting besides a pension issue of a retired employee. CMC Deputy Commissioner Sanjibita Ray said they are trying to resolve the grievances as soon as possible.