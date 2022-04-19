STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CMC grievance cell opens for public after two years

After remaining closed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the grievance cell of Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) opened for the public on Monday. 

Published: 19th April 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  After remaining closed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the grievance cell of Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) opened for the public on Monday. The civic body had held its last public grievance cell on March 20, 2020 after which it had to shut down allowing people to put forward their grievance online, or through Twitter and on control room phone number. 

But, the general public faced difficulties in getting the problems addressed due to lack of online/Twitter access and the control room phone number  remained busy most of the time. Before Covid-19 pandemic,  the cell remained open every Monday from 11 am to 2 pm and received more than 40 grievances were received per week.

After its closure, the civic body hardly received two to three complaints through control room telephone per day and eight to 10 grievances through online platform per month resulting in unresolved problems in most of the cases. 

“I had raised a complaint before CMC through Twitter on sewage problem, but it yielded no result,” said a city resident who had come to CMC grievance cell to lodge the same complaint on Monday. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said that going by the instructions of the government, the civic body’s grievance cell has been opened for public today. “it will function each Monday from 11 am to 1.30 pm at the mini-conference hall on the first floor of CMC office,” said Das. 

As many as 10 grievances were received on the opening day. The complaints included sewage issues, construction of drain slabs, defunct street lights and drain desilting besides a pension issue of a retired employee. CMC Deputy Commissioner Sanjibita Ray said they are trying to resolve the grievances as soon as possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMC Cuttack Muncipal Corporation
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp