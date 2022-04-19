STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Deportation and financial assistance assured at public grievances hearing

After he was released from Kujang sub-jail in 2019,  he was reportedly rehabilitated in an old age home at Ashra of Naugaon block. 

Published: 19th April 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mohammed Minazor Sheikh (55) who had lost all hopes of deportation to Bangladesh for the last three years finally got an assurance from the collector about his return at a district-level joint hearing of public grievances conducted by the Jagatsinghpur administration on Monday. 

Mohammed Minazor Sheikh

Sheikh, hailing from Chilla Sundartal under Bagerhat district of Bangladesh, had been convicted and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment after being arrested by Crime Branch for illegally entering the Paradip coast in 2013. After he was released from Kujang sub-jail in 2019,  he was reportedly rehabilitated in an old age home at Ashra of Naugaon block. 

Sheikh claimed that he appealed to many people and NGOs but could not get help. “I sought the intervention of the district administration during the hearing to facilitate my deportation. The Collector has assured steps will be initiated within seven days,” he said. The case of one Pravati Biswal (32), hailing from Jankoti village, was also heard at the meeting.

A daily wager, Pravati said she is unable to afford medicines for her husband suffering from paralysis and their 15-year-old son from thalamic disease. “The administration has assured financial assistance from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I am relieved,” she said. 

Sources said, only 35 people participated at the hearing conducted after a gap of two years.   Collector Parul Patwari was unavailable for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur administration public grievance hearing
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp