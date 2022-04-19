Deportation and financial assistance assured at public grievances hearing

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mohammed Minazor Sheikh (55) who had lost all hopes of deportation to Bangladesh for the last three years finally got an assurance from the collector about his return at a district-level joint hearing of public grievances conducted by the Jagatsinghpur administration on Monday.

Mohammed Minazor Sheikh

Sheikh, hailing from Chilla Sundartal under Bagerhat district of Bangladesh, had been convicted and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment after being arrested by Crime Branch for illegally entering the Paradip coast in 2013. After he was released from Kujang sub-jail in 2019, he was reportedly rehabilitated in an old age home at Ashra of Naugaon block.

Sheikh claimed that he appealed to many people and NGOs but could not get help. “I sought the intervention of the district administration during the hearing to facilitate my deportation. The Collector has assured steps will be initiated within seven days,” he said. The case of one Pravati Biswal (32), hailing from Jankoti village, was also heard at the meeting.

A daily wager, Pravati said she is unable to afford medicines for her husband suffering from paralysis and their 15-year-old son from thalamic disease. “The administration has assured financial assistance from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I am relieved,” she said.

Sources said, only 35 people participated at the hearing conducted after a gap of two years. Collector Parul Patwari was unavailable for comments.