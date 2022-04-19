Ghadei wants OSPCB to curb pollution in Kalinga Nagar

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei has urged the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to take steps to reduce pollution in Kalinga Nagar area citing its serious effects on the health of local residents.

Ghadei, also the advisor of Kalinga Nagar Mazdoor Union and Sukinda Region Chromites Khadan Mazdoor Sangh, said according to a survey report of Greenpeace India, Kalinga Nagar is in the top 100 polluted cities of the country. There are a number of factors responsible for deteriorating air quality in the area, the major being harmful emissions from industries that operate in the steel hub. Besides, open cast mining in Sukinda Chromites Valley has led to a spike in air pollution level in the area.

“Discharge of waste water from industries in Kalinga Nagar and hexavalent chromium from chromites mines have polluted the nullahs and water bodies in the area. Local are suffering from gastroenteritis, kidney, liver and skin-related ailments by using the polluted water. The threat is not restricted to human health only. Farmers are witnessing extensive crop damage and the land is losing its fertility due to discharge of waste water from industries and chromites mines,” he said.

The senior BJD leader further said the authorities should take steps on a war-footing to reduce the pollution level in the region. The industries in Kalinga Nagar and miners in Sukinda Chromites Valley should be asked to carry out massive plantation drives around their premises, he added.