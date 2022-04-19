STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ghadei wants OSPCB to curb pollution in Kalinga Nagar

Besides, open cast mining in Sukinda Chromites Valley has led to a spike in air pollution level in the area.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image depicting air pollution.

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei has urged the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to take steps to reduce pollution in Kalinga Nagar area citing its serious effects on the health of local residents.

Ghadei, also the advisor of Kalinga Nagar Mazdoor Union and Sukinda Region Chromites Khadan Mazdoor Sangh, said according to a survey report of Greenpeace India, Kalinga Nagar is in the top 100 polluted cities of the country. There are a number of factors responsible for deteriorating air quality in the area, the major being harmful emissions from industries that operate in the steel hub. Besides, open cast mining in Sukinda Chromites Valley has led to a spike in air pollution level in the area.

“Discharge of waste water from industries in Kalinga Nagar and hexavalent chromium from chromites mines have polluted the nullahs and water bodies in the area. Local are suffering from gastroenteritis, kidney, liver and skin-related ailments by using the polluted water. The threat is not restricted to human health only. Farmers are witnessing extensive crop damage and the land is losing its fertility due to discharge of waste water from industries and chromites mines,” he said.

The senior BJD leader further said the authorities should take steps on a war-footing to reduce the pollution level in the region. The industries in Kalinga Nagar and miners in Sukinda Chromites Valley should be asked to carry out massive plantation drives around their premises, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prafulla Chandra Ghadei Odisha State Pollution Control Board OSPCB
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp