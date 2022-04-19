HSC admit card release today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The admit card of students appearing for Class-X (HSC & Madhyama) summative assessment-II, 2021-22 and Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC), 2022 (1st), will be available on BSE’s official website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 10 am on Tuesday.

The head of the institutions can download the admit cards and issue to their candidates for HSC & SOSC examination by logging in with their school code and password, stated a press release by BSE) on Monday.

The correspondence course candidates and Madhyama students can download their hall tickets by logging in with their name and father’s name. However, the web-hoisted admit cards of these candidates have to be signed by the head of the institutions before going to the examination centre, added the BSE release.

Earlier, the BSE had released details including time-table and guidelines for the conduct of summative assessment-2 for class 10, Madhyama course and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam-2022 scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 7.