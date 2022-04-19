STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HSC admit card release today

The correspondence course candidates and Madhyama students can download their hall tickets by logging in with their name and father’s name.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The admit card of students appearing for Class-X (HSC & Madhyama) summative assessment-II, 2021-22 and Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC), 2022 (1st), will be available on BSE’s official website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 10 am on Tuesday. 

The head of the institutions can download the admit cards and issue to their candidates for HSC & SOSC examination by logging in with their school code and password, stated a press release by BSE) on Monday. 

The correspondence course candidates and Madhyama students can download their hall tickets by logging in with their name and father’s name. However, the web-hoisted admit cards of these candidates have to be signed by the head of the institutions before going to the examination centre, added the BSE release. 

Earlier, the BSE had released details including time-table and guidelines for the conduct of summative assessment-2 for class 10, Madhyama course and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam-2022 scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HSV Open School Certificate Examination SOSC
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp