STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ISRO scientist drowns in village pond

A 27-year-old scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) died after drowning in the pond in Jharpali village under Ambabhona block here on Monday morning. 

Published: 19th April 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  A 27-year-old scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) died after drowning in the pond in Jharpali village under Ambabhona block here on Monday morning. He was identified as Nihar Ranjan Pradhan. The scientist had come to his native village Jharpali on Saturday.

Family sources said Nihar was on a 15-day leave. On Sunday, he participated in the ‘Nama Jagyan’ which is being organised in the village. The next morning, he went to the village pond to take a bath. However, he accidentally drowned in the pond. 

Some villagers spotted him in the water body and he was rushed to the hospital in Bhukta. But the doctor declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case and sent Nihar’s body to Bargarh for autopsy.  
Nihar had graduated in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) after passing out from Kedarnath Adibasi High School at Ambabhona.

Last year, the young scientist received an offer to join the ISRO. He joined the space agency in January 2021. Nihar was posted at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, the lead centre of ISRO responsible for design and development of launch vehicle technology.

Nihar’s untimely death cast a pall of gloom in the region.  A villager of Jharpali said, “We were all happy as Nihar had come to the village after a long time. We are yet to come to terms with the tragic loss.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Scientist Drowns ISRO Indian Space Research Organisation
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp