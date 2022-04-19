Killer NH 16 stretch: Kid dead, three hurt in 24 hours  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The 18-km stretch of NH-16 from Haldiapadar to Girisola has virtually turned into a death trap with road mishaps occurring at regular intervals. In the last 24 hours, a five-year-old died and another three persons including one woman sustained serious injuries in two road mishaps on the NH under Golonthara police limits.

On Sunday evening, a speeding vehicle hit two persons injuring them grievously near Golonthara village and fled. Both have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and are stated to be in critical condition.

In another mishap near Kanisi haat on Monday, one Jhulu Acharya (55) and her 5-year-old granddaughter were hit by a speeding truck when they were waiting for a bus near the NH. Though both were shifted to MKCGMCH, the kid succumbed while Jhulu was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Even as the stretch of road is in bad shape, the tardy progress of the highway work has been the reason behind frequent mishaps. Sources say, over 81 persons have died in the last three years due to road mishaps. Besides, during this period, another 71 persons sustained critical injuries while and 150 had minor injuries in accidents.

A nightmare for commuters, the highway is replete with incomplete patches and bumps that make it difficult for motorists to negotiate their vehicles. Surprisingly, no measures have been taken to control traffic at least at intersections. There are no protective barricades either.

The large craters and pits on the road from Haldiapadar to Girisola are glaring since no measure is taken to repair those permanently. Adding to all this is the slow pace of over-bridge work on the NH near the Haldiapadar bus terminus affecting smooth movement of vehicles.