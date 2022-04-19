STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Killer NH 16 stretch: Kid dead, three hurt in 24 hours  

The 18-km stretch of NH-16 from Haldiapadar to Girisola has virtually turned into a death trap with road mishaps occurring at regular intervals.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The 18-km stretch of NH-16 from Haldiapadar to Girisola has virtually turned into a death trap with road mishaps occurring at regular intervals. In the last 24 hours, a five-year-old died and another three persons including one woman sustained serious injuries in two road mishaps on the NH under Golonthara police limits.

On Sunday evening, a speeding vehicle hit two persons injuring them grievously near Golonthara village and fled. Both have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and are stated to be in critical condition.

In another mishap near Kanisi haat on Monday, one Jhulu Acharya (55) and her 5-year-old granddaughter were hit by a speeding truck when they were waiting for a bus near the NH. Though both were shifted to MKCGMCH, the kid succumbed while Jhulu was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Even as the stretch of road is in bad shape, the tardy progress of the highway work has been the reason behind frequent mishaps. Sources say, over 81 persons have died in the last three years due to road mishaps. Besides, during this period, another 71 persons sustained critical injuries while and 150 had minor injuries in accidents.

A nightmare for commuters, the highway is replete with incomplete patches and bumps that make it difficult for motorists to negotiate their vehicles. Surprisingly, no measures have been taken to control traffic at least at  intersections. There are no protective barricades either.

The large craters and pits on the road from Haldiapadar to Girisola are glaring since no measure is taken to repair those permanently. Adding to all this is the slow pace of over-bridge work on the NH near the Haldiapadar bus terminus affecting smooth movement of vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH 16 Haldiapadar NH
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp