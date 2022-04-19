STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha curtails summer vacation for universities, colleges

Teachers and other employees of the educational institutions would now be entitled for additional proportionate earned leave in lieu of the curtailment of the summer vacation.

Published: 19th April 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

College Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to curtail summer vacation for all higher education institutions, including state public universities, to compensate for the academic days lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the authorities of the state public universities, government and non-government degree colleges, and teacher training institutes, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education department, Saswat Mishra, said the vacation will now be allowed for a brief period from June 1 to June 16 this year.

Earlier, the summer break used to be around 45 days .

"With the curtailment of summer vacation, the higher educational institutions are expected to complete all academic activities in time. If need be, extra classes should be held on holidays and working days by suitably extending teaching hours," the letter mentioned.

Teachers and other employees of the educational institutions would now be entitled for additional proportionate earned leave in lieu of the curtailment of the summer vacation, the letter said.

Earlier, the School and Mass Education Department had announced a curtailed summer vacation for school.

The vacation in schools will be from June 6 and June 16.

Earlier, the summer break in schools used to be around 50 days .

The decision to cut short the vacation has been taken to cover the syllabus which could not be completed due to closure of the institutions during the pandemic, the School and Mass Education Department added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Colleges Odisha Universities
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp