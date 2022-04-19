STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trinath Mishra arrested in DA case, gets bail

The vigilance had registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (amendment) Act-2018.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The court of Special Judge (Vigilance), Cuttack granted bail to former additional superintendent of police Trinath Mishra as the Vigilance failed to file chargesheet in the case registered against him within the stipulated 60 days. 

The vigilance court granted bail directing him to furnish Rs 50,000 and two sureties. He was arrested by the State Vigilance for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of nearly Rs 9 crore. 
Mishra has since been in judicial custody since February 16. The vigilance had registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

Mishra had filed his bail application claiming that the allegations against him are false and baseless. After Mishra’s arrest, the State government handed out compulsory retirement to him following the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and inefficiency. He was set to retire from service in October 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinath Mishra
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp