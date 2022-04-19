Trinath Mishra arrested in DA case, gets bail

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The court of Special Judge (Vigilance), Cuttack granted bail to former additional superintendent of police Trinath Mishra as the Vigilance failed to file chargesheet in the case registered against him within the stipulated 60 days.

The vigilance court granted bail directing him to furnish Rs 50,000 and two sureties. He was arrested by the State Vigilance for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of nearly Rs 9 crore.

Mishra has since been in judicial custody since February 16. The vigilance had registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

Mishra had filed his bail application claiming that the allegations against him are false and baseless. After Mishra’s arrest, the State government handed out compulsory retirement to him following the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and inefficiency. He was set to retire from service in October 2023.