Two in hospital after quack administers injection in Odisha

Two persons were hospitalised in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after a quack allegedly administered them doses of an injection used for treating animals.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Injection

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BARIPADA: Two persons were hospitalised in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after a quack allegedly administered them doses of an injection used for treating animals, police said on Tuesday.

The two were given the injections on Saturday after they contacted the quack in Thakhurmunda block to get rid of their ailments.

One of the two suffered from back pain, the police said.

They were admitted to the community health centre as they fell sick after the injection and are under treatment with symptoms of fever, diarrhoea and nausea, it said.

The quack has fled Thakurmunda and an FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, Mohuldiha police station inspector Ranjuhasini Kulu said.

