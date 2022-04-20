STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body in plastic bag: Cops solve murder mystery

Sundargarh police has solved the mystery of the murder of an unknown man whose body was found in a plastic bag along the State highway-10 near Mirchamunda in Bargaon nine days back.

Published: 20th April 2022

By Express News Service

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath on Tuesday said the deceased was identified as Akram Razaq Rayam of Kutch district in Gujarat. Akram was murdered in Chhattisgarh and his body disposed of in Sundargarh on April 10. Driving his own multi-axle container, Akram left for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh with a cloth consignment from Surat on April 5. He delivered the consignment on April 8 but his family members lost contact with him the same night. 

Sundargarh police recovered Akram’s vehicle from Malda district of West Bengal and arrested the helper of the container. The SP said the helper confessed to have murdered Akram to steal his vehicle. The helper and two of his accomplices killed Akram with an iron spanner at Bhattapada in Chhattisgarh. Nath said efforts are on to nab the other two accused who are absconding.

