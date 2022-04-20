Two killed, as many hurt in accident

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries after their car collided head-on with a mini truck near Bhimkhoj on NH-55 within Jujumura police limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Bichitrananda Sahu (50) and Susanta Suar (50) of Burla. One Utsava Pradhan (45) of Burla, who sustained critical injuries, has been admitted to the ICU of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR). The car driver, Ashok Tandy, (28), received minor injuries and was discharged from hospital after preliminary treatment.

Police said the four were going to Rairakhol to attend a marriage function when the accident took place. A mini truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car.

Following the mishap, police and fire services personnel rescued the injured persons from the mangled car with the help of locals. They were rushed to VIMSAR, Burla. However, Bichitrananda and Susanta were declared brought dead. The driver of the mini truck fled after the accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said police.