STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

145 villages of 7 blocks to come under CDA jurisdiction

With Cuttack city expanding across all of its periphery, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) is going to stretch its jurisdiction by including 145 revenue villages soon. 

Published: 21st April 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With Cuttack city expanding across all of its periphery, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) is going to stretch its jurisdiction by including 145 revenue villages soon. The Housing and Urban Development Department has invited objection or suggestion if any in respect to the proposal of bringing the villages belonging to seven blocks of the district into CDA fold within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification. The notification has already been published on March 31. 

As per the proposal published by H&UD Department, as many as 71 villages of Tangi-Choudwar and Athagarh block, 58 villages of Cuttack Sadar and Baranga block, 9 villages of Salepur block, 4 villages of Kantapada block and 3 villages of Banki block will be included in CDA area. 

“We are going to expand our jurisdiction with an aim to increase revenue. The unplanned development in the peripheral areas of the millennium city will be checked and streamlined with proper planning. CDA will also identify and release government land from encroachments and construct its own housing projects,” said CDA chairman Anil Samal. 

However, many villagers are still unaware of the publication of the proposal. Those who are unaware have expressed their discontentment as the inclusion of their village in CDA jurisdiction will bring them under the urban tax net.  After inclusion, villagers have to take permission and get plan approved from CDA for construction of new houses. 

Opposing the proposal, Rajesh Behera, sarpanch of Ayatpur gram panchayat under Cuttack Sadar block said apart from taxation burden, the menace of land mafia will increase. “We will put up objection before Collector and Principal Secretary, H&UD Department.” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Development Authority CDA
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp