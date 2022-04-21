145 villages of 7 blocks to come under CDA jurisdiction

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Cuttack city expanding across all of its periphery, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) is going to stretch its jurisdiction by including 145 revenue villages soon. The Housing and Urban Development Department has invited objection or suggestion if any in respect to the proposal of bringing the villages belonging to seven blocks of the district into CDA fold within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification. The notification has already been published on March 31.

As per the proposal published by H&UD Department, as many as 71 villages of Tangi-Choudwar and Athagarh block, 58 villages of Cuttack Sadar and Baranga block, 9 villages of Salepur block, 4 villages of Kantapada block and 3 villages of Banki block will be included in CDA area.

“We are going to expand our jurisdiction with an aim to increase revenue. The unplanned development in the peripheral areas of the millennium city will be checked and streamlined with proper planning. CDA will also identify and release government land from encroachments and construct its own housing projects,” said CDA chairman Anil Samal.

However, many villagers are still unaware of the publication of the proposal. Those who are unaware have expressed their discontentment as the inclusion of their village in CDA jurisdiction will bring them under the urban tax net. After inclusion, villagers have to take permission and get plan approved from CDA for construction of new houses.

Opposing the proposal, Rajesh Behera, sarpanch of Ayatpur gram panchayat under Cuttack Sadar block said apart from taxation burden, the menace of land mafia will increase. “We will put up objection before Collector and Principal Secretary, H&UD Department.” he said.