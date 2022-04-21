Cook’s suicide: Opposition trains gun on Naba Das  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Death of Naba Kishore Das’ cook in the Jharsuguda residence of the Health and Family Welfare Minister has stoked a controversy with the Opposition seeking a high-level probe into role of the ruling party leader and the local administration.

Lalit Kumar Sahu, the 22-year-old cook, was found hanging with a towel in the staff quarters of the Minister’s residence on Sunday evening. After Jharsuguda Town police was informed, the body was seized, post-mortem conducted the same evening before it was handed over to the family.

That the matter remained under wraps for three days before word spread on Wednesday, it led to suspicion after which the Opposition latched on to it. According to sources, Lalit, who joined as a cook at Jharsuguda residence of the Minister around a year back, was living in the staff quarters of his residence along with his elder brother Biranchi Sahu who works in a private industry in Jharsuguda. He hailed from Dhenkanal.

However, Opposition BJP targeted the Minister alleging his involvement in the death. In two separate press conferences, BJP State secretary Tankadhar Tripathy and leader Anjali Behera raised suspicion over the manner Jharsuguda police and district administration carried out post-mortem in the evening, handed over the body to family and cremation was conducted in his village the same night. Tripathy demanded a high-level probe into why post -mortem guidelines were not followed in the case.

While police is probing the matter and the mobile phone of the deceased has been sent for forensic investigation, during preliminary investigation, screenshots of recent transactions from Lalit’s handset were taken. Police sources said, transaction of more than `6 lakh was found to be made from his account in the month of April alone. Moreover, he had also taken loans from his brother and father multiple times during the period.

It is also suspected Lalit could be betting on IPL matches lately and his suicide might have been an outcome of losses. On the basis of the preliminary investigation, police are looking into the betting angle too.

With Opposition training gun at the Minister, BJD threw its weight behind Das. Jharsuguda Town BJD president Sandeep Awasthy said the 22-year-old’s death was an unfortunate incident. The attempt of opposition to use suicide as a political weapon is really unfortunate and condemnable.

“Investigation is being conducted as per law and opposition should wait until the probe is over and not form an opinion until then,” he added. Inspector In Charge of Town PS Sabitri Bal said call recording of the deceased’s mobile phone revealed that he had requested his friends for financial help.

“It is suspected that Lalit committed suicide on Sunday evening at 7 pm. Thereafter, the body was handed over to his brother after 2 am. A clear picture will emerge after further investigation,” Bal added.