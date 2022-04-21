Five of family take on a posse of police to protect land; Two injured

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Two women Pholamati Bagh (55) and Pramila Bagh (48) of Mujang village under Koraput Sadar police limits sustained injuries in a scuffle with police over land demarcation on Wednesday. Both have been admitted to Podagad hospital for treatment.

As per sources, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), a platoon of police force including one section of women police reached the village on the day to demarcate a piece of land occupied by Uday Bagh and his family. Raising objections to the demarcation, five members of the family alleged that the 19-acre land belonging to them was fraudulently bought by one M.Ravi Kumar in 2002 from their grandfather Jiromio Bagh. Later, Ravi Kumar sold the same land to one Adarsh Agarwal of Delhi in 2017.

However, when Bagh and his family maintained that the land was in their possession even today and they will not part with it, police started using force to demarcate leading to a scuffle. In the melee, two women of the family sustained injuries.

Sources said, the demarcation took place acting on a plea filed by Agarwal. Bagh alleged police forcefully demarcated their land in connivance with the revenue inspector. “Neither the claimant of the land nor the executive magistrate was present during the demarcation which is wrongful. It is Agarwal who influenced the police and administration,” he further alleged.

Contacted, SDPO Manoj Kumar Pujari said the police had gone to the village twice earlier to demarcate the land. This time we had to go in complete preparedness to complete the demarcation work. “The executive magistrate-cum-tehsildar of Dasmanthpur was present. The family should file a civil case if it wants to settle the dispute forever,” the SDPO said.