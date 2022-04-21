Mystery shrouds death of deputy forest ranger

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A forest official was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his quarters in Kalyansingpur under Rayagada block on Wednesday. He was identified as 58-year-old Brajamohan Bhoi, deputy forest ranger of Kalyansinghpur.

Sources said Bhoi was on leave since the last fortnight and supposed to attend office on the day. When he did not turn up, his colleagues went to his quarters located on the first floor in Kalyansingpur forest range office. Finding the doors locked from inside, they suspected foul play. One of them found an open window and peeped inside only to find a nude Bhoi lying on the bed.

On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) Bijay Kumar Parida and ranger Chandan Gamang rushed to the spot and broke open the door. Bhoi was immediately taken to the hospital but the doctor declared him brought dead. The body was sent for autopsy to Rayagada.

In the afternoon, Bhoi’s family members took his body to their village for cremation. A native of Bhalupia village under Karlamunda block in Kalahandi district, Bhoi had joined as deputy forest range officer in Kalyansingpur in October last year.

Bhoi’s brother Gokul said the forest official was suffering from various ailments and undergoing treatment at Bhubaneswar. He had returned to his official quarters on Tuesday to apply for further leave. DFO Parida said Bhoi was ailing and had also applied for transfer to a place near his village on health grounds. When asked if he was under any stress, the DFO said there was no mental pressure on Bhoi. The autopsy report will ascertain the exact reason of his death, he added.

Kalyansingpur IIC Mukund Dev Nayak said police have registered an unnatural death case in this regard. Further investigation is underway. On July 12 last year, Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra was rescued from his official quarters with 90 per cent burn injuries. He succumbed at a private hospital in Cuttack the next day. Soumya’s family had alleged that he was murdered.

