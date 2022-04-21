STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NCST seeks reports on JSW BPSL plant mishap

While one labourer had received 80 per cent (pc) injury, another suffered 30 pc and two others had around 10 pc injury.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Tribe, NCST

National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notice to the State government in connection with the fire mishap at JSW Bhusan Power and Steel Ltd plant in Jharsuguda where four contractual labourers had sustained burn injuries during their duty hours in March.

Acting on a petition filed by one of the injured labourers Anjan Oram, the ST panel has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to submit a comprehensive action taken report on the allegations within 15 days of the receipt of the notice.  

On 11 March, four labourers - Karan Oram, Nilamani Oram, Anjan and Ashok Dhurua, all residents of Titeimal village under Bhalaida Panchayat of Jharsuguda district had gone to work at the JSW BPSL. On the same night, there was a blast in the plant, which inflicted burn injuries of varying degrees on the four workers. While one labourer had received 80 per cent (pc) injury, another suffered 30 pc and two others had around 10 pc injury. They were threatened not to file any complaint on the incident, the petitioner alleged.

After receiving primary treatment at the plant dispensary, two of them were sent to the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela and two others to VIMSAR, Burla. State BJP Secretary Tankadhar Tripathy alleged JSW BPSL has not yet provided any compensation to the injured labourers.

Even after a month of the mishap, the district administration has neither taken any action nor any complaint has been lodged with the police. The contractors who engaged them in the plant also did not come to their rescue, he added.  The commission has warned to issue summons for personal appearance if no reply is received within the stipulated time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCST National Commission for Scheduled Tribes JSW Bhusan Power and Steel Ltd
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp