Non-supply of wood for Rath Yatra miffs carpenters 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Akshaya Tritiya is hardly a few days away, yet logs for construction of three chariots for Trinity of Haribaldev Jew temple here have not been supplied. This has irked the carpenters who blame the Endowments Department of negligence and lack of will.

Since chariot construction work for car festival begins on the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya on May 3, Ratha Mohapatra (head carpenter) and carpenters have expressed their displeasure on not being able to start the work for Rath Yatra in Dwitiya Srikhetra in the absence of wood.

Ratha Mohapatra Mrityunjay Mohapatra said every year, by the order of the Endowments Department, which is accountable for temple matters, and district administration, the Forest Department supplies required wood for construction of chariots for the Trinity. “But no one seems to be concerned about the grand event this year which was stalled for the last two years due to the pandemic,” Mohapatra said.

He also alleged a good number of wood and accessories in the inventory got damaged due to poor protection by the department concerned. “Even now, those are lying in the open rendering those damaged. Unless more wood is supplied to us before Akshaya Tritiya, we will not be able to complete the work on schedule,” asserted Mohapatra.

Some days ago, a group of carpenters along with Ratha Mohapatra had met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and sub-collector cum temple in charge Anya Das to discuss the issue. Though both assured them to look into the matter, no action seems to have been taken.

The Rath Yatra at Dwitiya Srikhetra is unique for its tradition of women pulling the chariot of Devi Subhadra and also for being a 10-day event while the festival is celebrated for eight days in Puri and other places. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, however said, wood has already been identified in Baripada and Karanjia sub-divisions and will reach before Akshaya Tritiya.

