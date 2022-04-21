Saluja targets Narasingha over Mamita murder case

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The faction-ridden Congress witnessed fresh turmoil after it came to the fore that legislature party leader and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra’s son is representing the State government as a special public prosecutor in lady teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case.

Kantabaji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said while Narasingha, a lawyer by profession, has announced to fight for Mamita’s family in court, his son represents the government in the case. “This will lead to people losing faith in Congress,” he said.

“Narasingha is fighting to ensure justice for Mamita Meher and on the other hand, his eldest son Amarendra Mishra is seen in Kantanaji court representing the government. People have started to doubt the fate of the murder case,” he said.

Demanding a change in leadership of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Saluja said Narasingha should also be removed from the post of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. Earlier, Narasingha had decided to don the lawyer’s coat after a decade to provide justice to Mamita’s family.

Contacted, Narasingha said as he is fighting to ensure justice for Mamita, his son is trying to make sure that the real culprit in the murder case does not escape the law. However, the senior leader declined to comment on the demand in Congress for him to step down from CLP leader’s post.