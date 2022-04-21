STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Saluja targets Narasingha over Mamita murder case

Kantabaji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said while Narasingha, a lawyer by profession, has announced to fight for Mamita’s family in court, his son represents the government in the case.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  The faction-ridden Congress witnessed fresh turmoil after it came to the fore that legislature party leader and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra’s son is representing the State government as a special public prosecutor in lady teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case.

Kantabaji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said while Narasingha, a lawyer by profession, has announced to fight for Mamita’s family in court, his son represents the government in the case. “This will lead to people losing faith in Congress,” he said. 

“Narasingha is fighting to ensure justice for Mamita Meher and on the other hand, his eldest son Amarendra Mishra is seen in Kantanaji court representing the government. People have started to doubt the fate of the murder case,” he said.

Demanding a change in leadership of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Saluja said Narasingha should also be removed from the post of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. Earlier, Narasingha had decided to don the lawyer’s coat after a decade to provide justice to Mamita’s family.  

Contacted, Narasingha said as he is fighting to ensure justice for Mamita, his son is trying to make sure that the real culprit in the murder case does not escape the law. However, the senior leader declined to comment on the demand in Congress for him to step down from CLP leader’s post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasingha Mishra Mamita Meher’s murder case
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp