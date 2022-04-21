STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-immolation bid by cop’s wife

Wife of a police constable attempted self-immolation in front of the office of Dhenkanal SP here on Wednesday alleging that she was being tortured by her husband.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Wife of a police constable attempted self-immolation in front of the office of Dhenkanal SP here on Wednesday alleging that she was being tortured by her husband.

Sailabala Samal of Duhurkot village within Balimi police limits took out a bottle and poured petrol on her. But before she could set herself ablaze, police personnel present at the spot rescued her.  

Sailabala alleged that her husband Pabitra Nayak, who is posted as a constable in the district, has married another woman and was torturing to her. “I married Pabitra 15 years back. But he tortured me before ditching me for another woman,” she claimed.

The woman further said she has lodged two complaints with Balimi police but no action has been taken against Pabitra. Later, Sailabala met Additional SP SR Mohapatra who said Balimi IIC has been directed to investigate the allegations and take action accordingly.

