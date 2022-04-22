STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JSW violence: Prime accused attacks cops, flees, nabbed again

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  A sub-inspector (SI)  and havildar of Abhychandpur police station suffered injuries after the prime accused in JSW violence, Debendra Swain, allegedly attacked them while being taken on remand on Thursday morning. 

As per reports, Swain was leading the police team to Badabag pond for the recovery of ammunition as part of the interrogation. After recovery of the gun and other ammunition from the spot, he requested the cops to let him attend nature’s call. While he was allowed, SI RN Behera and havildar DP Baral kept a watch on him. Suddenly after going a distance, Swain attacked SI Behera with a wooden stick and also reportedly assaulted havildar Baral and fled.  

Sources said he was again apprehended by police near Jogishai primary school where he was hiding behind a cashew bush, after a search of over two hours. Police have registered a case under sections 341, 323,307,224,332 and 353 IPC and produced him in jail custody. 

On Wednesday, Swain had been sent to police custody for one day by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Erasama after Abhyachandpur police appealed to interrogate him in connection with a case of attempt to murder of a JSW supporter. 

Contacted, Abhyachandpur IIC Jibanananda Jena informed that during interrogation, Swain led the police team to Badabag pond near Patana village where a 9 mm pistol, two rounds of live ammunition and one magazine kept in a polythene bag were recovered. 

In December 2021, Swain and his associates had assaulted a JSW supporter Prakash Dalei and his friends at gun-point as his brother Santosh was a strong supporter of JSW steel project and district administration. Following the incident, Dalei lodged an FIR in Abhyachandpur police station and a case was registered soon after. Swain had to surrender and was arrested. 

