PRI members urge CM Patnaik to revoke kendu leaf trade deregulation

Despite claims that deregulation of Kendu leaf trade would provide free market access to do trade, it has failed to benefit thousands of pluckers in the district.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Despite claims that deregulation of Kendu leaf trade would provide free market access to do trade, it has failed to benefit thousands of pluckers in the district. It is time deregulation is revoked and only Kendu leaf wing of Forest department allowed to procure the leaves from the pluckers in Malkangiri, stated PRI members of the district in a letter to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

On behalf of the pluckers, the members have alleged that the deregulation of Kendu leaf trade is only benefitting private parties who procure the leaves from tribals at a low price in comparison to government agencies. Though the private parties claim that they are procuring the leaves complying to government guidelines, in reality, all norms are being flouted and pluckers deprived of all other facilities.

Such practices only point at exploitation of tribals and lack of social security for them, the letter said.
While government agencies pay Rs 4.20 per kerry (one kerry contains 40 leaves) including bonus to the pluckers, private parties pay Rs 3 per kerry.  

Moreover, government agencies also extend social security benefits like insurance, facilitate marriage and education of their wards, provide slippers and umbrella, the private parties do not provide anything. “This is blatant violation of norms and not in the interest of the poor tribal people across the district,” the PRI members alleged. Kendu leaf is paramount to the livelihoods of the poor and marginalised forest dependent communities, including tribals of the village. 

Among those who have signed the letter are ZP Member Muka Madkami, sarpanches of Chalanguda, Tandiki, Matapekka and tribal leaders Era Podiami and other members.

